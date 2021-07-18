Akira Takata Sells 2,400 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Akira Takata sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $204,840.00.

Akira Takata also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Akira Takata sold 4,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $337,480.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $295,155.00.

SiTime stock opened at $117.29 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $151.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.29.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.