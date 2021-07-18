Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,102,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,275. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Deer Park Road Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 21.2% in the first quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 2,282,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 172.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 67,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 42,532 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

