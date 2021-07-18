Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Cut to C$13.50

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.82.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$9.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.89 and a 1 year high of C$15.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.30. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$287.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

