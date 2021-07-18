Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 625,000 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alcoa worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alcoa by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alcoa by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,652,000 after purchasing an additional 435,352 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,958,000 after purchasing an additional 250,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Alcoa by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 795,849 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of AA opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.