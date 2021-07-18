Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Danske cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

ALFVY stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $38.16.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

