ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Short Interest Up 45.0% in June

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the June 15th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ALJ Regional by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 66,351 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in ALJ Regional in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ALJ Regional by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 114,374 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ALJ Regional in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

ALJJ stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. ALJ Regional has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.78.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.