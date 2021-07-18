Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALGT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $182.26 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,907,000 after buying an additional 100,997 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after buying an additional 133,579 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

