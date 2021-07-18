Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $6.62. Alzamend Neuro shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 3,283 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,119,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,175.

About Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

