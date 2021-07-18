Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Position Trimmed by Black Maple Capital Management LP

Black Maple Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93,193 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amarin were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMRN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amarin by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,975,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after buying an additional 3,972,115 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter worth approximately $10,589,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amarin by 101.9% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after buying an additional 1,052,053 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 43.0% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after buying an additional 955,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. 3,986,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,837,898. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.60 and a beta of 2.23. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.