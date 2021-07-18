Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,230,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 70,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABEV. Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Grupo Santander downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Ambev by 86.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,136,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 526,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ambev by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,282 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ambev by 6.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,689,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 508,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 6.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

