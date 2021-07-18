American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 50.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,346,000 after purchasing an additional 777,759 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after acquiring an additional 659,918 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,991,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,822,000 after buying an additional 387,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,748. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

