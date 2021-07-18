American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Price Target Raised to $40.00

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.65% from the stock’s previous close.

AOUT has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.88. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.