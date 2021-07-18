Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 181,348 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 61.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 475,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,348 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $77,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,969,000 after buying an additional 246,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 37,819 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $121,348.50. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,202 shares of company stock worth $21,579,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $163.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

