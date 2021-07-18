Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,421 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of Okta worth $70,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Okta by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,677,000 after buying an additional 485,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,259,000 after purchasing an additional 103,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $267,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Okta by 159.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,661,000 after purchasing an additional 634,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Okta by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 837,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,525,000 after buying an additional 98,455 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total transaction of $4,351,735.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,553.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,249 shares of company stock worth $29,861,348 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.29.

OKTA stock opened at $235.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.89. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 0.98. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

