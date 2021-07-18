Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $65.74 Million Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,753,325 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 84,222 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.69% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $65,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

In other news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 99,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,013,115.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,906 shares in the company, valued at $964,199.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth John Stephon purchased 3,011 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,873.75. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 716,900 shares of company stock worth $22,110,177. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.