Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $72.22 Million Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 852,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,560 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $72,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,869,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,495,000 after purchasing an additional 89,406 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Endava by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 952,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,676,000 after buying an additional 120,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 39.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,327,000 after buying an additional 258,392 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth approximately $75,628,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Endava by 66.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,481,000 after acquiring an additional 349,945 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.68. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $123.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 153.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

