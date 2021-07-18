Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,176,626 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,159,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176,626 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $69,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,228,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 288,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,552,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $40.24.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.62.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

