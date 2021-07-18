Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 2,554 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,066,000 after buying an additional 3,254,718 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fiserv by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,681,000 after buying an additional 1,549,760 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after buying an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $111.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

