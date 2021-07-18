Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $430,482,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,879,000 after purchasing an additional 184,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $485.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $457.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $491.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Several research firms have commented on ROP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.78.

Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

