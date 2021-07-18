Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys Shares of 4,168 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 216,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,729,000 after purchasing an additional 74,770 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,126,000 after purchasing an additional 71,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $1,002,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 254,882 shares of company stock worth $56,056,750. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LHX opened at $223.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $225.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

