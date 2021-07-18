Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $476.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $321.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $491.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

