Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $852,000 Investment in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKW. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

PKW opened at $88.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.96. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $57.64 and a 12-month high of $93.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.