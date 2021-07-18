Ameritas Investment Company LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,571 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $64.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

