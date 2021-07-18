AMLT Price Reaches $0.0256 (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One AMLT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AMLT has traded down 2% against the US dollar. AMLT has a market cap of $7.47 million and approximately $715.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AMLT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00049708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00014272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.90 or 0.00825801 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,111,082 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.