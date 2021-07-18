Analysts Anticipate Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Will Post Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the highest is $3.28. Fair Isaac reported earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year earnings of $11.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $14.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.44.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock worth $19,295,720. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,986,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO traded up $4.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.93. 113,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,902. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $501.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

