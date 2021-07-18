Analysts Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.74. The Progressive posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, lowered their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,823 shares of company stock worth $10,585,956 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after buying an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,960,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Progressive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in The Progressive by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after buying an additional 1,368,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,175,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.44. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.