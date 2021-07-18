Analysts Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.74. The Progressive posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, lowered their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,823 shares of company stock worth $10,585,956 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after buying an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,960,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Progressive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in The Progressive by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after buying an additional 1,368,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,175,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.44. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

