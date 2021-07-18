Analysts Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Church & Dwight posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 73,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,273,000 after buying an additional 78,659 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.33. 1,061,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,152. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

