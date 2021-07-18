Analysts Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to report sales of $105.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.98 million and the highest is $110.50 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $75.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $489.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.04 million to $511.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $747.91 million, with estimates ranging from $651.05 million to $857.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,956 shares of company stock worth $406,090. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.17. 252,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,999. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

