Analysts Expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) to Post $0.06 EPS

Analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RISE Education Cayman.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on REDU shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $2.90 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of RISE Education Cayman stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 20,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,521. The company has a market capitalization of $124.26 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. RISE Education Cayman has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

