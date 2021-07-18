Analysts Expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Post $1.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will report $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.85. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,958,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $373.66 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $241.99 and a 1-year high of $377.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

