Analysts Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT at $88.80

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALXO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $54.50 on Thursday. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $930,357.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,184,270. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,397 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 309,255 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,930,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 450.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 149,651 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after acquiring an additional 145,731 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.