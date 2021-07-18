Analysts Set Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) PT at $30.24

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.24.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $30.24 target price on shares of Ferrovial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

OTCMKTS:FRRVY opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.68.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.