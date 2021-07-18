Analysts Set Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Target Price at $19.38

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

SWIR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.72. 164,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,697. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 100.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 40,185 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 46.0% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 113,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 35,768 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

