Analysts Set Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Price Target at $257.13

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

V stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.12. 8,674,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,064,813. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $483.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $250.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $227,001.00. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

