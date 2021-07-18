Analyzing NexImmune (NEXI) and The Competition

NexImmune (NASDAQ: NEXI) is one of 857 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NexImmune to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get NexImmune alerts:

This table compares NexImmune and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexImmune N/A N/A N/A NexImmune Competitors -2,681.05% -112.50% -27.47%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NexImmune and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexImmune 0 0 3 0 3.00 NexImmune Competitors 4714 17883 39246 769 2.58

NexImmune presently has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 174.57%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 58.73%. Given NexImmune’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NexImmune is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NexImmune and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NexImmune N/A -$29.87 million -0.46 NexImmune Competitors $1.71 billion $122.99 million -2.38

NexImmune’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NexImmune. NexImmune is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.0% of NexImmune shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NexImmune beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform. The company's product candidates include NEXI-001, an allogeneic cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia; and NEXI-002, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory in multiple myeloma. NexImmune, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.