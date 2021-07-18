Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up to $22.16

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.16, but opened at $23.32. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $22.66, with a volume of 1,098 shares changing hands.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dawson James lifted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 779,900.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.