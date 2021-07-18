Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Trading 4.3% Higher

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $108.45 and last traded at $104.86. 3,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 678,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.55.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANVS. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $5,395,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $1,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annovis Bio Company Profile (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

