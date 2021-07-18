Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Up 34.3% in June

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,400 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the June 15th total of 2,353,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 596.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANFGF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,525.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $18.67 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.57.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

