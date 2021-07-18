Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Up 34.3% in June

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,400 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the June 15th total of 2,353,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 596.3 days.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ANFGF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,525.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $18.67 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.57.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.