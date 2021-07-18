Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $32,340.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Federico Grossi sold 250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $16,420.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $62.03 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $73.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

