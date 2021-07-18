Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Castleark Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 799,690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,560 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $97,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after buying an additional 383,116 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.32.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

