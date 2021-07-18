Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the June 15th total of 194,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 925,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptorum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptorum Group by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptorum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 0.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptorum Group alerts:

Shares of Aptorum Group stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89. Aptorum Group has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.