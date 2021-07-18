AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 158,835 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,835 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Alaska Air Group worth $29,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 470.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.36. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.22 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $295,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,901 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

