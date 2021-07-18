AQR Capital Management LLC Has $34.86 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,367 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $34,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,843 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,387 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,548,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,868,000 after purchasing an additional 622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 662,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 493,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of TAP opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.