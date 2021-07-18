AQR Capital Management LLC Has $36.15 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,875 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Trip.com Group worth $36,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,959,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,750 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

TCOM opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

