AQR Capital Management LLC Has $37.85 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,590 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $37,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AON by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in AON by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in AON by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $231.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $260.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 target price on shares of AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

