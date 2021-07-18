AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,547 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $32,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $163.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.47. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.64.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

