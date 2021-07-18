AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 264,039 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264,039 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Pentair worth $33,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $69.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

