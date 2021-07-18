AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 84,150 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,150 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $38,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,463,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,154,000 after acquiring an additional 535,393 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

IAC opened at $135.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.70. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion and a PE ratio of 13.57. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

