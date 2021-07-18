Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Up 51.1% in June

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the June 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

ABUS stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.