ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT Raised to C$14.00 at CIBC

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.81.

OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.87.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $409.53 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

